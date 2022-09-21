Walla Walla High senior wins prestigious state student leadership award

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A senior at Walla Walla High School won the Student Leadership Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators, a prestigious state award that aims to recognize students with significant leadership roles in promoting inclusivity, access and belonging in their school and community. Senior Miki Joshua won the award for her role on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, where she acts as a voice for students addressing the needs of high-schoolers.
“Miki has taken a leadership role by advocating for students, supporting belonging, cultural competency and awareness, and playing a pivotal role in a student-directed video used to elevate voice and experience to support staff development,” said the Walla Walla School District Superintendent, Dr. Wade Smith. “Miki was the cofounder of the students for social justice club at Wa-Hi, the founder and President of the black student union, a member of the Green club, GSA, girls league officer, participated in the district’s diversify our narrative initiative, and received the district’s building belonging award.”
For the past two years, Joshua has been chosen to serve on Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ (R-Wash.) Youth Advisory Committee and the Association of Washington Student Leaders.
“Miki is a shining example of one of Walla Walla’s finest who has a bright future ahead of her,” said Smith.
