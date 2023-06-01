WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The community is invited to the dedication of a new spirit bell and time capsule on June 2 at 10:50 a.m. at the north entrance of the Walla Walla High School gym.
The original spirit bell was dedicated and a time capsule was placed with it in January 1981. According to a Walla Walla School District press release retired educator Jerry Cummins, who helped with the original 1981 project, will speak at the dedication.
According to the school district the original spirit bell was replaced as part of bond renovations. The 1981 time capsule will be placed inside the next generation spirit bell monument along with a new time capsule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.