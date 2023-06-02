WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A team of Walla Walla High School students has won the Washington state Envirothon and is now headed to the International Envirothon Competition in July.
Walla Walla's Envirothon team, comprised of Izzy Kirtley, Natalie Williams, Chloe Busch, Jakob Sullivan, Liam Bergevin and Turner Van Slyke competed against other regional winners from around Washington state on May 25. Andrea Renholds, a parent volunteer, is the team advisor.
They were tested for both field and general knowledge in the areas of soils, wildlife, forestry and aquatic ecology according to a Walla Walla School District press release. Each team also gave a 10-minute presentation on a current issue.
“Wa-Hi scored the highest in three of the five categories, which was enough to win the overall trophy,” said Clayton Hudiburg, Walla Walla High School science teacher.
According to the WWSD's press release Walla Walla's team will compete against teams from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, China and Singapore at the International Envirothon Competition in July.
“The opportunity these kids have is beyond words to describe, but I believe the best part of this whole experience is the reliance on teamwork throughout the entire process," said Hudiburg.
