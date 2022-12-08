WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla City Council has hired Elizabeth Chamberlain to be the next city manager of the city of Walla Walla.
Chamberlain will be the first female manager in the City's 63-year history of council-manager form of government.
“Based on Elizabeth’s experience, skills, knowledge of Walla Walla, good working relationship with City Council, and strong support from the leadership team, it was a very simple choice for Council to decide to hire her as our next city manager,” said Mayor Tom Scribner
Chamberlain has worked for the city of Walla Walla since 2014. She served as Development Services director from November 2014 to July 2020, when she became Support Services director and took on the role of deputy city manager.
Prior to coming to Walla Walla, Chamberlain served as Planning & Design Services manager for the city of Auburn, Wash.
“The city of Walla Walla is a special place. I’m honored and excited to be the city’s next city manager — as well as the city’s first female city manager,” Chamberlain said
