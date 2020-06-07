Walla Walla holds peace rally downtown

WALLA WALLA, WA- Black Lives Matter Walla Walla, a group of Walla Walla residents held a peace rally downtown on Sunday to raise awareness of racial issues going on in the country and in Walla Walla.

Nearly 600 people were in attendance on First Ave. and Main St. to hear music and spoken word from black and brown voices. Several speakers gave their experiences of race both outside and within the Walla Walla community.

"We wanted to give people of color a platform so that we could amplify melinated voices in our community because before we speak, we have to listen," said Lindsey Luna. "We aren't representatives of the black community, we are just here to give them a platform to speak."

Everyone in attendance had a mask on and if they didn't have one, masks were provided. The group decided to hold a peace rally because they didn't want people outside the rally to use it as an excuse to cause trouble.

"Walla Walla is built on small businesses and our community helping each other and loving each other," said Juliassa Arellano. "We wanted people including ourselves to feel seen, heard, loved and understood and we wanted to spread that."

For some in attendance this was the biggest rally they have seen in Walla Walla in years. The group hopes that this much people in attendance is a sign that people within the community are ready for a change.

"I think it is really inspiring to see this amount of people especially in Walla Walla which is predominately white," said Ruth Martinez. "I am hopeful that change can happen on the community level but even bigger as well."

The hope is that people in attendance self reflect on what they heard and take action in their own lives and communities.

"We are not the voice of the community, the community is the voice of the community, so we encourage everyone to go out and do research find out how they can affect change," said Toluwanimi Oyefeso.

The group plans on sharing resources, fact sheets and tool kits on their Facebook page on how individuals can affect lasting change. They hope that today's rally and the resources provided can continue the conversation of making Walla Walla and the world a better place.