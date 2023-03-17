WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

Walla Walla residents are invited to an open house on the 2023 Pioneer Park Pedestrian Improvement Project on Thursday March 23 from 6-7 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Community Center.

In 2020 Walla Walla developed an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) plan for the city to make improvements to pedestrian safety and accessibility around Pioneer Park.

Improvement plans are now being made based on public input during the ADA planning and the open house is an opportunity for further public input and involvement in the Pedestrian Improvement Projects.

According to Walla Walla's press release those attending the open house will be able to learn about the project, connect with project staff and share feedback on priorities for the Pedestrian improvement project.