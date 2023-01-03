WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire on 402 Whitman St early on the morning of January 3.
Fire crews arrived to find a fire on the second story of a two-story home that was in the process of being remodeled around 1:40 a.m.
According to the Walla Walla Fire Department the house had unprotected walls on the second floor and addition. After making sure no one was in the home fire crews had the fire out by 2:12 a.m.
Crews remained on scene until 6 a.m. to clean up and to make sure the fire didn't reignite.
Walla Walla Fire says that the cause of the fire that caused an estimated $70,000 in damage is unknown at this time, but that it appears to be accidental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.