WALLA WALLA, WA — The intersection of Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 23, until early November, for Stage 2 of the Isaacs Avenue project. (View above slideshow for maps of work areas and detours).

During this time, the contractor will replace this intersection’s curbs, gutters, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, traffic signals, road surface, and water and sanitary sewer mains.

While this work progresses, two-way traffic access for businesses up to the intersection will be allowed in all directions from Roosevelt and Isaacs. However, no access through the intersection will be permitted. Official detours for this stage will be Clinton Street and Wilbur Avenue.

Traffic on Isaacs between Division Street and Roosevelt will continue to be allowed on the existing gravel surface. This is still an active construction zone, with concrete work ongoing — curb, gutter, sidewalk, driveways, and ADA ramps — so drivers should use extreme caution.

Paving of Isaacs from Division to Roosevelt is scheduled for mid-October, with paving of the Roosevelt intersection following a few weeks later. We anticipate reopening the intersection to traffic by early November.