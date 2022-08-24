WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The first probable case of monkeypox is being investigated in Walla Walla County, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. The department is working with the Washington Department of Health to investigate the case and find anyone who could have come in close contact.
The patient did not go to the hospital but is currently isolating, according to the DCH. Anyone who may have been exposed could potentially get the monkeypox vaccine. If you think you could have been exposed or have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Symptoms of monkeypox include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- Rash on the face and inside the mouth
“The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, working in concert with our community partners, is poised to respond accordingly to all types of communicable disease to safeguard our county,” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
