Walla Walla JROTC military ball awards cadets, promotes for next year

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps annual military ball was May 21, where cadets celebrated their achievements from the past year.
Numerous events took place, beginning with a receiving line led by Command Sergeant Major Tony Marrero, Senior army instructor, with Sergeant 1st Class Mark Mebes, Army instructor and rifle team coach, and cadet Lieutenant Colonel Maxwell Wooster, Blue Devil Battalion Commander.
There was also a buffet, awards and the announcement for next year’s staff, including the promotion of the Battalion Command Team. The team consists of two leaders, a senior officer and a non-commissioned officer, who represent the command. The Command Sergeant Major will be Gerardo Soto and the Cadet Battalion Commander will be Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr.
The annual review and change of command ceremony will be May 25 at 9:45 a.m. at the Walla Walla High School soccer field.
The following awards were presented:
- SAI Leadership Award: Tristan Ek, Aviella Wilson, Raquelle Justice and McKenna Hart
- JROTC Distinguished Service Award: Hannah Goin, Micah Vawter, Gerardo Soto and Maxwell Wooster
- JROTC Academic Excellence Award: Kaden Kerr
- Reserve Officers Association Award: Wyatt Hutson
- Military Order of the Purple Heart: Claire Wooster
- 82d Airborne Division Award: Sara Justice
- Association of the United States Army Award: Noah Ellison
- Daughters of the American Revolution JROTC Medal: Karlye Thomas
- Sons of the American Revolution Award: Tristan Corn
- Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War: Joseph Schille
- American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award: Ezra Calvert
- American Legion Award: Scholastic Excellence: Benjamin Nelson
- American Legion Award: Military Excellence: Maximus Malone
- American Legion Award: Marksmanship: Tristan Scott
- Veterans of Foreign Wars JROTC Citation and Award: Shandra Fine
- Military Order of the World Wars JROTC Award of Merit: Angela Lindsey
- Combat Veterans International Award: Chanze Martz
- Military Order of Daedalians: Nicole Hicks
- Non-Commissioned Officers Association Award: Rosilyn Duckworth
- Mike Dunham Distinguished Leadership Award: Maxwell Wooster and Nicole Hicks
- Commander’s Commendation Medal: Alicia Apodaca and Isabel Dalan
- Distinguished Cadet Award: Kaden Kerr
- Master Sergeant Gerald Taylor Scholarships: Cassidy Hanson, Nicole Hicks and Maxwell Wooster
- Scottish Rite of Freemasonry JROTC Achievement Award: Kaden Kerr
- Superior Cadet and Military Order of the World Wars: Kairi Kincheloe, Zuzim Garcia, Benjamin Nelson and Cassidy Hanson
