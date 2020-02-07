2/8 UPDATE 8:32 PM - From Walla Walla County Emergency Management:
Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation Orders starting at 6549 Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border will be lifted Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 8 AM.
The Mill Creek Bridge (formerly Wickersham Bridge) remains closed. Access to properties north of the bridge to 8336 Mill Creek Road will be by way of Mill Creek Road.
Access to properties south of the bridge (8623 Mill Creek to the Oregon border) will be by way of Scenic Loop Road. Mill Creek Road at the Oregon border remains closed for everyone’s safety.
The following roads are now open:
- U.S. Highway 12 from Waitsburg to Dayton
- U.S. Hwy 12 from Touchet to Wallula
- Scenic Loop at Wickersham Road
UPDATE: Walla Walla County’s EOC remains operational in response to county-wide flooding. The Level 3 Mandatory Evacuations remain in place for residents on Mill Creek Road, starting at 6549 Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border. The Red Cross shelter at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion remains open. The Fairgrounds is accepting livestock requiring shelter and the Blue Mountain Humane Society is accepting cats and dogs requiring shelter.
The following roads have been reopened:
- Mission Road
- Stovall Road
- Old Highway 12
- West Whitman Drive
- Five Mile Road
- Detour Road
- Dewitt Road (12:15 pm)
- Taggert Road (12:15 pm)
- McDonald Road – SR 12 to Detour Road (12:54 pm)
- Powerline Road at Cottonwood Creek (1:20 pm)
The following road closures are in place:
- Scenic Loop at Wickersham Road
- Last Chance Road at Between West Whitman to Old Highway 12
- Meinburg – All Roadway
- Byrnes Road – SR 12 to SR 12 Scott Canyon Road – All Roadway
- Lowden Gardena Road - SR 12 to Frog Hollow Road
- South Fork Coppei – All Roadway
- Luckenbill Road – Touchet North and Yox
- Touchet North Road – SR 12 to SR 124
-Dodd Road - East of Brittain
-Champion Road – Touchet North to Touchet School Parking Lot
Public Safety Officials would like to remind citizens not to drive through standing water on the roadways. The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has links to important flood information related to Flood Cleanup, How to Disinfect Drinking Water, What to do After a Flood for Private Wells, and What to do After a Flood for Septic Systems in English and Spanish on their website
City of Walla Walla teams are posted at and evaluating bridges across Mill Creek and the condition of the Mill Creek channel within city limits.
Roosevelt Street is closed from Alder Street to Francis Avenue as a hole has appeared in the roadway just north of the bridge. Motorists are asked to use North Wilbur Avenue or South Division Street to cross the channel.
For reasons of public safety and caution, additional roads in city limits are currently closed:
Otis Street is closed from Cypress Street to Alder Street
Merriam Street is closed form Cypress Street to Alder Street
Sixth Avenue is closed from Cherry Street to Rose Street
Sumach Street is closed from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue
City staff are coordinating with Walla Walla County crews on response to flooding in the area, notably at Old Milton Highway at Last Chance Road, and Old Milton Highway at Wallula Road.