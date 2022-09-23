WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals.

Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.

"I truly feel like he literally just took a bullet to the face for our beloved community and we should raise money to pay for his wedding and honeymoon," said the post. "Let's make this happen Walla Walla!"

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Atkinson.

Hot Mama's Espresso is located at 1147 W Pine Street in Walla Walla.