WALLA WALLA, WA - The Macy's in Walla Walla is one of nearly 30 stores expected to close, Macy's said on Wednesday, in an effort to boost its profitability and focus on its most profitable stores.

The new wave of closures follows holiday sales that were not quite as bad as some have feared. The news sent Macy’s stock higher. Shares closed up 2.4%.

In the fiscal third quarter, Macy’s posted its first same-store sales decline in two years, and slashed its profit outlook for the year. The company attributed the sales weakness to unseasonably warm weather and soft foot traffic, saying it saw poor performance at lower-tier shopping malls.

Macy’s previously said it in 2016 that it was planning to shutter 100 stores over time. The first wave of the closures was announced in January 2017, when it released the names of 68 stores it would close. Then in 2018, it announced nearly a dozen more would close. Last year, it shuttered less than 10. Most of these closures came as store leases expired.

Macy’s has said it wants to focus on its best real estate, while investing more in its website and off-price Backstage business. It has also been testing reducing the size of some of its larger locations.

Macy’s shares have fallen more than 40% over the past 12 months. The company has a market cap of about $5.6 billion.