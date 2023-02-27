WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was held hostage and robbed in an apartment on the 1600 block of Evergreen St. on February 24.
According to the WWPD the victim was visiting a friend in the apartment when another person put something over the victim's head. The victim was then told to hand over his valuables and was assaulted by two suspects and threatened by a third suspect.
The victim was eventually able to flee the apartment and call Police. Walla Walla Police responded to the scene and after a short standoff arrested two men from Walla Walla and a third from Milton-Freewater.
According to Walla Walla Police all three suspects have been booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on suspicion of Kidnapping in the 1st degree, robbery in the 1st degree, assault in the 2nd degree and assault in the 4th degree.
