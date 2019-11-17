Walla Walla man killed, another injured in car crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wash. - One man is dead and another injured after a car crash in Columbia County. It happened about 8 miles east of State Route 261 near Tucannon on Saturday morning.

64-year-old Pedro Ayala Barroso of Walla Walla was found dead at the scene. Another passenger, 38-year-old Pedro Raymond Ayala, was injured.

Washington State Patrol says the truck was heading eastbound on Little Goose Dam Road just east of Riveria Road. Troopers say the driver failed to turn correctly and ran into a rock wall. The truck was totaled.

They also say drugs and alcohol were involved. Troopers are still working to determine who was driving.