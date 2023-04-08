WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla man was shot at a Circle K but is expected to live, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
According to WWPD, officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. to a report that a man was shot and the shooter had escaped in a car.
In a press release, officials said the victim and suspect arrived at Circle K in different vehicles before an argument turned into a physical fight between the victim and another man from the suspect’s car. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the 20-year-old victim, hitting him at least once.
The victim was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, according to the WWPD.
According to WWPD, the suspect and the other people in the car escaped and have not been found.
Investigators believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other, and this shooting is not related to the shooting on N Roosevelt St on April 6th.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no danger to the public, according to WWPD.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.