Walla Walla man wins the last $250,000 prize with WA's vaccine lottery

SEATTLE, WA - The Washington Lottery announced the winners of Wednesday's vaccine lotto drawing, including a big winner from Walla Walla!
The final $250,000 winner is Stephen T. from Walla Walla! Stephen, who is married and has a young daughter, is in his 30s and works in the food service industry.
According to the WA lottery, Stephen’s schedule does not allow for easy interviews at this time, but he did provide the following statement this morning:
“I was at work in a managers meeting when the phone rang. I saw it was a 253 number and said Fife, WA on the caller ID, so I asked if anyone knew where Fife was, then let it go to voicemail. When we finished the meeting, I played the voicemail in the room and three of the guys said that has to be a scam, and I didn’t really know that the program was going on, but one of the guys said they’re not asking for money or anything personal you should call them back, just in case. So I did and I’m sure glad I did! They told me to search for the Shot of a Lifetime on the Internet so I knew it wasn’t a scam, and I did and then I called the main Lottery number, and they told me it was really real. I didn’t believe it at first and still kind of don’t, but I think it’s great that the state is doing this, because it really helps give people another big reason to get their shots. I just hope more and more people get vaccinated because it’s really important. My wife and I never gamble, never bet, but this just proves that even the little guy can win sometimes.”
Of the 247 prizes available in this week’s drawing for adults, 126 have been claimed as of noon Thursday.
They are: one $250,000 cash prize, 44 Microsoft Xboxes, three Nintendo Switch packs, nine Amazon Echo Dots, 53 Discover Passes, 10 Washington State Parks camping gift cards, and six Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers.
There are no drawings next week, so people who have not yet been vaccinated should take the opportunity to do so prior to the Tue, July 13 drawing for the $1 million prize!
“A Heroes Thanks” Update
- Official rules and an in-depth FAQ document about the military-focused “A Heroes Thanks” promotion have been added to the promotion’s website at https://www.walottery.com/vax. Please take a moment to review them and then let me know if you have any additional questions.
- The first drawing for “A Heroes Thanks” is scheduled for Tue, July 20.