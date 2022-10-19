WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial.
According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing death of Edward Aguilar.
Delgado pleaded not guilted to the charge of murder in the 1st degree. His jury trial is scheduled to start on Wednesday, October, 26.
