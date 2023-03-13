WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Robert "Bob" Francis has been hired by the city of Walla Walla to be serve as deputy city manager. Francis will begin work in April, where he will also serve as director of the Support Services Department.
Francis is coming from Belle Isle, Florida where he worked as city manager since 2017 but Walla Walla will represent a return to the Pacific Northwest for Francis.
Before residing in Florida, Francis worked in The Dalles, Oregon as executive director of the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments. He has also worked as city manager of Hood River, Ore., the Borough of Stroudsburg, Penn and Grant, Neb..
Francis is also a 14-year U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm as captain.
“Bob brings to the position many years of city management experience that will be an asset to the city and the leadership team, as well as me,” City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
Francis will also serve as city treasurer and Americans with Disabilities Act Title VI coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.