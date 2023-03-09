WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Online reporting of a non-violent crime to the Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) is now available.
According to a WWPD press release online reporting may be used when the incident being reported happened within the city limits of Walla Walla and the crime has no known suspects.
WWPD has produced a tutorial video on the online reporting process for residents to watch.
Types of reports that can be filed online according to WWPD:
- Harassing phone calls.
- Illegal dumping.
- Lost property.
- Malicious-criminal mischief.
- Theft.
- Theft from a motor vehicle.
- Bicycle theft.
- Mail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.