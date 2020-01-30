WALLA WALLA, WA - At about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, Walla Walla Police arrested a 34-year-old man for numerous charges.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, a victim was grabbed and forcefully pulled inside a home in the 500 block of Chase Street, whose occupants were known to the victim. Inside, the victim was assaulted, threatened to be killed, and the victim’s cell phone was stolen during the assault.

On Jan. 30, Walla Walla Regional Swat Team and Walla Walla Police detectives executed a search warrant at the house, where police recovered evidence related to the crime along with illegal drugs.

Police arrested Billy Joe Sargent, 34, at the house on probable cause for conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, possession of meth, conspiracy to commit witness intimidation, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two suspects known to the police remain at large. The investigation is still active.