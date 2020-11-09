Walla Walla Police arrest suspect following burglary and multiple auto thefts

WALLA WALLA, WA - On November 9 at about 4:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Village Way for a report of an interrupted burglary.
The resident was awoken to someone attempting to steal a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro from his attached garage. The suspect fled the area in a red colored Ford F150 truck prior to officer arrival.
At about 04:45 a.m., officers stopped the suspect in the area of Chase Avenue and McAuliff Street while driving the red colored Ford F150. After further investigation, police determined the red colored Ford F150 was recently stolen from the 200 block of Madison Street. Police arrested 53-year-old Ronald L. Olson, a Walla Walla resident.
It was reported by the victim in the 700 block of Village Way that Olson entered the kitchen area of his home and obtained vehicle keys to his 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Once Olson obtained the keys, he drove the Equinox down the street. It is believed Olson then returned to the home and attempted to steal the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro from the garage. The victim also reported that Olson stole numerous power tools from his garage.
Olson was arrested on probable cause for residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle (2 counts), Theft in the 2nd degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Olson was transported to Walla Walla County Corrections without incident.
This investigation continues.