WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is honored to have successfully achieved Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) Accreditation as a Police Agency.

The Department was presented with the award at the semi-annual conference in Spokane on May 22, 2019. This award was received by Chief Scott Bieber and several staff that were integral in the success of achieving Accreditation.

WASPC Website: “The purpose of law enforcement agency accreditation is to professionalize the law enforcement industry by providing a review process for agencies to be certified as operating under industry best practices and standards. In 1976 the Association was directed by the Washington State Legislature to develop standards and goals for Washington State Law Enforcement. The Association has maintained an operational accreditation program since that time.” For more info please visit https://www.waspc.org/accreditation