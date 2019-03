Walla Walla, WA - A welfare check in Walla Walla ended in a homicide investigation after sheriff's deputies found a woman dead inside a home Friday afternoon.

23-year-old Brandon Crispi is being held in custody in Ontario, Oregon as a suspect for the homicide of 56-year-old Lorelie Carver of Walla Walla.

Police believe she was assaulted with a knife that caused multiple injuries. Her official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Police also believe Crispi lived in the same house as Carver in the Rancho Villa Mobile Home Park.

Deputies conducted the welfare check just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Crispi is currently awaiting extradition back to Walla Walla.