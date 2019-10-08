10-9-19 UPDATE:
WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police now know the identities of the suspects involved in the recent graffiti investigations.
The suspects were identified as juveniles, and police say their names are being withheld. Police are continuing their investigation.
WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the two suspects shown in these security video screenshots.
WWPD says the suspects have been involved in at least 15 graffiti (malicious mischief) related calls since October 5th and are responsible for graffiti in the areas of E. Alder Street, Hobson Street, E. Poplar Street, Whitman Street, and S. 1st Avenue. The suspects spray painted cars, houses, churches, and signs.
The police department asks that homeowners with video surveillance systems in these areas review their footage for possible video that will help further identify the suspects. Call dispatch at (509) 527-1960 if you can identify these suspects or have additional video that will help solve these cases.