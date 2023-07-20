WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to the City of Walla Walla Public Works Department, the city will be switching their primary water source from the Mill Creek Watershed intake facility's surface water to groundwater wells from July 24 to 27 due to maintenance.

The City of Walla Walla Public Works Department notes that customers may see a change in taste, smell and temperature from tap water, however the water meets all state and federal drinking water quality standards.

88 percent of Walla Walla's water comes from the Mill Creek Watershed.

Walla Walla encourages customers to consider some water conservation strategies like watering during cooler parts of the day, repairing dripping faucets and setting lawn mower blades one notch higher.

More information can be found on Walla Walla's water conservation page.