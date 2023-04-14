WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla has promoted deputy fire chief Fred "John" Knowles to the role of Fire Chief, he will begin in his new role on April 24.
“John brings many years of experience with the Walla Walla Fire Department to the fire chief role," said City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain.
Knowles started with the Walla Walla Fire Department in 1992 as a student firefighter according to a Walla Walla press release. Throughout his time with the department Knowles has served as a firefighter (1994-1999), engineer (1999-2005), lieutenant (2005-2015), training captain (2015-2021) and most recently as deputy fire chief.
“Working for the city of Walla Walla has been an absolutely amazing journey. The relationships that I have with all of the amazing people throughout the city is, hands down, the best part of what I do,” Knowles said.
As the new Fire Chief Knowles' role will include leading the 51-member Walla Walla Fire Department, including fire and emergency medical services (EMS) response according to Walla Walla's press release.
“I was born and raised in this wonderful community and am excited to be given the opportunity to lead this amazing department in my home town,” Knowles said.
