Summer Meal Service Pick Up Locations & Times
School Locations, beginning June 22
• Sharpstein Elementary (Howard St side) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 22
• Blue Ridge Elementary (South side entrance – back of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Garrison Middle School (front of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Edison Elementary (front of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Green Park Elementary (near gym entrance) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Lincoln HS (4th St side) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Prospect Point Elementary( ) -11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• Berney Elementary ( ) -11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Community Locations beginning June 22
• Vista Terrace Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Washington Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Veteran’s Memorial Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Villa Lindo – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Kiwanis Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beginning July 1
• YMCA – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Pioneer Park - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Jefferson Park – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Walla Walla Library – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meal Service and Delivery Questions:
Pamela Milleson, Nutrition Services Director
(509) 526-1870 / pmilleson@wwps.org