WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Public Schools will be participating in the USDA Summer Meal Program due to local COVID-19 hardships to continue offering free meals to all children age 1-18, Monday-Friday at 17 school and community sites through August 28. The daily meals include a USDA approved sack lunch and breakfast for each child. Pick up meals at whichever site is most convenient. Parents may also pick up meals for their students without students being present. The City of Walla Walla Parks & Rec program is assisting with the program by providing training and non-school delivery service.

Summer Meal Service Pick Up Locations & Times

School Locations, beginning June 22
• Sharpstein Elementary (Howard St side) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 22
• Blue Ridge Elementary (South side entrance – back of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Garrison Middle School (front of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Edison Elementary (front of school) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Green Park Elementary (near gym entrance) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Lincoln HS (4th St side) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Prospect Point Elementary( ) -11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• Berney Elementary ( ) -11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Community Locations beginning June 22
• Vista Terrace Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Washington Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Veteran’s Memorial Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Villa Lindo – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Kiwanis Park – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning July 1
• YMCA – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Pioneer Park - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Jefferson Park – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Walla Walla Library – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meal Service and Delivery Questions:
Pamela Milleson, Nutrition Services Director
(509) 526-1870 / pmilleson@wwps.org

