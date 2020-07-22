WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Public Schools is seeking input from families regarding which educational model best meets their families’ needs as the district continues developing plans to safely and effectively reopening schools Sept. 8.

The 6-foot social distancing state mandate for all schools limits Walla Walla Public Schools’ ability to serve its entire school population at the same time.

“Over the last three months, staff, parents and students have been deeply engaged in helping the school district develop its safe return to school plans,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Thousands of respondents have provided critical survey feedback, as well as input from focus group interviews with students and 10 different work-groups consisting of dozens of staff and community partners helped refine our approach.”

If circumstances surrounding the virus allow the school district to safely provide in-school instruction in the fall, the district will be implementing an AM/PM Model based on prior parent and stakeholder feedback. Under this program, students attend approximately half their student day in-person on campus, Monday thru Friday, and half their day in a formal distance learning format from home. If, by mid-August, it is deemed not safe to reopen schools in September, the district will start off with a robust distance learning program and transition to in person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so.

Additionally, for those who are seeking a 100 percent digital online program regardless, the district is able to offer services through its new Walla Walla Online School.

A parent survey was released today as district leaders seek parent request for fall student enrollment. Responses are due by Sunday, July 26.

Parent Survey Link: Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J5VFGGF

“Our district is following guidance from local, state and national health experts in developing comprehensive cleaning, screening, and protection protocols to ensure the safest learning experience possible,” said Smith. “Routine classroom cleaning between AM/PM shifts and class periods, deep cleaning measures, hand sanitization supplies readily available, frequent hand-washing practices and facility modifications have all been implemented to support the health and well-being of all.”

Visit www.wwps.org and select the Safely Reopening Schools link at the top of the page for additional information.