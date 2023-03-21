WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A partnership between Walla Walla Public Schools, Walla Walla Valley Education Association and Washington Education Association will introduce a residency grant program for aspiring special education teachers.
The program would offer candidates residency for a full year within special education classrooms in the district.
“This partnership creates the opportunity for someone with a bachelor’s degree to earn a salary and full benefits while gaining instructional skills, pedagogy and a teaching endorsement," said Human Resources Director Mindy Meyer.
The program will begin this summer through classes before pairing residents with mentor teachers in August.
Residents will gain experience for resource rooms, intensive support, behavior and general education to prepare them for any potential position within Walla Walla.
The program also works with the WEA to allow potential educators to learn from the Mukilteo and Federal Way districts.
“One of the unique aspects of this program is that residents will get four quarters of experience in both elementary and secondary schools,” said Meyer. “Many special education teaching experiences, like most teaching experiences, often give student teachers exposure to only one or two types of classrooms or grade levels.”
The WEA Residency Grant will provide most of tuition and other financial aid required.
Applications opened on March 20 for coursework to begin in June.
