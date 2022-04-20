WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Walla Walla Public Schools has announced the 2021-22 Art Regier Volunteers of the Year. This year’s winners are Ann Ray, Scott Morasch and Heidi Leinweber.
The award was created in 1991 as a memorial for Walla Walla retiree “Grandpa Art” Regier, according to the Walla Walla School District. Regier was an avid volunteer and “epitomized the spirit of volunteerism in education.”
Criteria for the award include unusual dedication, exceptional service to WWSD children and the demonstration of care, compassion and empathy.
Ann Ray graduated in 1959. She works with the Walla Walla High School Alumni Association, assisting with class reunions, maintaining school memorabilia and gathering information. Her most recent project is reported as the relocation of district materials to storage, where she spent hours reviewing and organizing. Ray made sure that recognition was extended to JROTC students and advisor Mark Mebes for moving the materials.
Scott Morasch moved into the Walla Walla School District in 1988 and has been actively involved ever since. For 11 years, Morasch served on senior culminating project panels. Morasch helped local kids learn to ski through the Bluewood ski team program and is active in the Walla Walla Exchange Club, often organizing the Ducky Derby. He and his wife offer high school students no-cost clothing for dances at Tabitha’s Closet. Most recently, he became chair of the district’s Bond Oversight Committee.
Heidi Leinweber has had six children graduate from WWSD, the most recent of which graduated last year. She often planned events and cooked for students, getting involved in various ways. She supported the drama program, created student activities like escape rooms and volunteered on district committees. She volunteers in a middle school science classroom for about 12-20 hours each week, where the teacher said students are benefiting greatly from her support.
