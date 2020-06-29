WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Public School District asks parents to complete a survey on COVID-19 modifications to the traditional school day.

The district asks parents to complete one survey per child and complete the survey by midnight July 5, 2020.

“We are currently exploring two options which satisfy the state mandates for safely reopening our schools for face-to-face instruction,” said Superintendent Smith.

OPTION ONE: AM/PM Approach (Monday – Thursday)

In this scenario, students would be assigned either a morning or afternoon session Monday-Thursday for face-to-face instruction. Students would distance learn the remaining half of their day. Transportation would be provided to students outside of the walk boundaries as usual and meal services would also be provided.

OPTION TWO: Every-Other-Day Approach (Monday – Thursday)

In this scenario, students would be assigned either a Mon/Wed or Tue/Thur session with half their peers. On-campus, face-to-face instruction would occur two full days a week, while distance learning would occur on their non-school days. Transportation would be provided to students outside of the walk boundaries as usual and meal services would also be provided.

FRIDAY: In both scenarios, Friday would likely consist of distance learning from home with the opportunity to make contact with teachers and other staff for learning support.

Below are the survey links:

English Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDJ89V8

Spanish Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5ZTVSZ6

“We appreciate everyone’s input as we make a final decision on safely reopening our schools this fall,” says Superintendent Smith.