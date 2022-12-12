Walla Walla Public Schools now offers free, 24/7 tutoring

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Public Schools has launched a new free tutoring service for all students between grades six and twelve, available 24/7, according to a press release from the school district. The tutoring service is a partnership with Paper, a remote tutoring and writing support company. Through the partnership, a new website was created with information and guides to best use the service and a student log-in portal.
Using their school log-in information, students can now easily access one-on-one expert tutoring and feedback in just a few clicks, according to the press release. There is no limit to the live services, available in both English and Spanish. Another feature of the Paper tutoring service includes Essay Reviews, allowing students to upload any written work and receive annotations within 24 hours.
“Utilizing our one-time federal pandemic relief funds, we are able to provide this 24/7 online tutoring service free of charge,” said Brent Cummings, director of the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families and program launch lead. “Through Paper, students can safely and securely chat with an expert tutor or get feedback on written work anytime, anywhere, for free.”
Student activity is tracked and recorded on the service, available for teachers and administrators to access. They can review these insights in order to better personalize the way they teach and better understand what students aren’t getting.
“We will work closely with each and every school and classroom to provide professional development, student orientation, and family communication support to ensure Paper’s student-centered learning approach accelerates student learning,” said Cummings. “This is going to be a great resource to supplement the high quality instruction occurring daily in our classrooms and learning spaces. Whether students need help clarifying homework questions or desire feedback on a written assignment, they can get on-demand and unlimited help when they need it in multiple languages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.