Walla Walla Public Schools offers students free access to therapists

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A new mental health service program launched at Walla Walla Public Schools during the week of September 19, offering Hazel Health services to students for free. With the program, students can talk to a licensed therapist while at school or at home. The therapists are part of a multilingual team, offering “culturally competent care for all students,” according to the release.
“The district is making these services available so that all students have access to mental health services, without a long wait time to see a therapist,” said the press release from the school district.
Students can talk to the therapists about their everyday issues, like anxiety, bullying, grief, relationships, depression, withdrawal, not feeling them themselves and more. Hazel Health also brings Family Resource Managers, who work with families to coordinate other care for the student. If a student needs services that Hazel Health doesn’t offer, these managers connect the student and their family to local providers.
WWPS families can sign up online or using this QR code.
