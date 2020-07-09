WALLA WALLA, WA – This fall Walla Walla Public Schools will provide all elementary and middle school students fall start-up school supplies in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from the economic downturn which continues to impact district families.
Historical classroom supplies such as crayons, Kleenex, glue sticks, and other traditional materials will no longer be required from parents.
“We want to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19 by supporting stay-at-home practices as we strive to resume in-person instruction during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “We don’t want our families, many of whom have lost jobs and are struggling financially, to feel the additional pressure of going to crowded stores to purchase necessary school supplies.”
The district will also provide school supplies’ containers for each preschool and elementary student to keep them from sharing items from student-to-student, in addition to hand sanitizer and other materials to support classroom safety. Students/families will still need to provide their own backpacks.
Baker Boyer reached out to the school district seeking ways to help during this global crisis, and immediately stepped up with a $5000 donation to help support this effort. Baker Boyer president and CEO, Mark Kajita, explained “For more than 150 years, Baker Boyer has been supporting and investing in our communities. In these unprecedented times, we hope this donation helps to relieve some of the pressure on the finances of Walla Walla Public Schools and the children and families they serve.”
And through the “All in WA” campaign (www.allinwa.org), Baker Boyer’s donation will be doubled, bringing the total contribution for school supplies to $10,000. This matching fund, locally administered by United Way of the Blue Mountains, is part of the “All in WA” recovery efforts which is raising funds to help Washington communities recover from the fiscal impacts of COVID-19.
“Baker Boyer is a valued partner and longstanding supporter of Walla Walla Public Schools,” said Superintendent Smith. “We appreciate this generous donation that will help ensure all students have the school supplies they need to be successful in school.”