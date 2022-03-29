Walla Walla Public Schools receive $1 million grant for technology improvement

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
House Bill 1365 allocated $19.6 million toward technology education funding in Washington state, with $1 million just for Walla Walla Public Schools. It will use the Digital Equity and Inclusion Technology Grant for improving programs and technology, as well as increasing staff support. It also funds adaptive technology, meaning technology for special needs students, ELL or other groups that may need accommodations.
The state focused grant money toward districts with “high readiness to benefit.” WWPS was chosen for several reasons, including integration training, enhanced technological support in the classroom and focused attention toward underrepresented groups.
“HB 1365 recognizes that access to the internet and learning devices during remote instruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was inequitable statewide,” and Keith Ross, Technology Director. “The grant helps bolster access and support for students and families, especially those in more rural and remote settings like Walla Walla.”
WWPS follows a 1:1 student device initiative, ensuring all students have devices available to them. In order to support the initiative, the grant funding will supply 500 Chromebooks and headsets.
There will also be 450 C-Pen Reader Pens and 150 Classroom Audio Amplification systems. The grant will supply one FTE technology instructional coach, who will develop a framework including the new technology and oversee the integration.
“These are the tools and resources needed to ensure the success and longevity of our district’s strategic efforts,” said Ross. “The access and outcomes resulting from this grant helps continue our promise of delivering a world-class education for the students of Walla Walla.”
