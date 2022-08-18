Walla Walla public schools receive almost $7,000 grant from Gesa Credit Union

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Gesa Credit Union credited the Walla Walla public schools is a $6,769 grant for the 2022-2023 school year as part of the Walla Walla High School debit card partnership program.
Every time the Blue Devil branded Gesa debit card is swiped, it creates proceeds that can expand the district's Adopt-a-Blue Devil Program. It helps Gesa members earn future funds to help support local student programs and activities.
The program ensures that all students in the district, from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, regardless of income or family circumstances have the necessary resources to fully participate in school sponsored programs, activities or academic experiences.
Some examples of how the program's funds can be used are buying musical instrument supplies for students, sports equipment, covering the cost of Advanced Placement exams for students. The main goal, helping families in need.
School Superintendent says in a statement, “We continue to seek ways to remove barriers for students to participate and engage in all of our school programs and activities,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Our strategic plan challenges the school district to support the social and emotional needs of all students in a safe and engaging manner and this partnership with Gesa directly aligns with this initiative.”
