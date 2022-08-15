WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Four elementary schools in Walla Walla will grow their after school education programs for the next five years through funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative. Walla Walla Public Schools received a $2.25 million grant from the initiative, with a $450,000 disbursement each year for five years.
The initiative is aimed toward creating community learning centers to provide academic enrichment options outside of school, especially for students at schools with high poverty and low performance rates. The programs are designed to meet local and state academic standards, offer a wide variety of activities to complement students’ everyday learning and offer literacy programs and other services for their families.
The grant serves Berney Elementary School, Edison Elementary School, Green Park Elementary School and Sharpstein Elementary School. Their new programs will focus on increasing academic performance through STEM and literacy activities, plus social and emotional skill development in problem-solving, teamwork, initiative and responsibility.
Multiple community partners are assisting with these programs. The Sustainable Living Center will help with outdoor learning, like garden projects, through the Walla Walla Valley Farm 2 School program.
Students can learn how to make podcasts and original music through collaboration from the Walla Walla Symphony and Walla Walla Music Organization, who will teach about audio engineering and sound design.
Fifth grade students will become student leadership cohorts at the YWCA of Walla Walla through the high-quality Mariposa leadership program. Additionally, the Community Resilience Initiative will study the effects of youth resilience through research in program participation.
“We are excited to continue to grow the after school programs throughout the district and the continuation of funding at Berney, Edison, Greek Park, and Sharpstein will greatly benefit over 400 students and their families each year at these schools,” said William Hammond, the director of current after school programs who will be Site Coordinator for the new programs. “This new grant award will provide amazing extracurricular opportunities and support programs for nearly 1000 students and families over the next five years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.