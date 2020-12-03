Walla Walla Public Schools teams with Gesa on new branded debit card to support local students

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Public Schools has partnered with Gesa Credit Union on a co-branded Walla Walla High School debit card paving the way for Gesa members to earn funds to support local student programs and activities. Visit any Gesa Credit Union branch to get a Wa-Hi Visa Debit Card.
Every swipe of a Blue Devil branded debit card generates proceeds to be used to expand the district's Adopt-a-Blue Devil Program. This program ensures all district students, from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, regardless of income or family circumstances, have the resources to fully participate in school-sponsored programs, activities or academic experiences. Examples of how the Adopt-a-Blue Devil Program can be used includes providing musical instrument supplies for students in need, purchasing cleats for soccer if a family can’t afford them, covering the cost of Advanced Placement exams for students who qualify for free and/or reduced lunch, and eliminating fees associated with industry certifications for families in need.
“We continue to seek ways to remove barriers for students to participate and engage in all of our school programs and activities,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Our strategic plan challenges the school district to support the social and emotional needs of all students in a safe and engaging manner and this partnership with Gesa directly aligns with this initiative.”
Visit the district’s website to learn more about the Adopt-a-Blue Devil Program:
• https://www.wwps.org/programs/adopt-a-blue-devil-scholarship-program
The new Wa-Hi Visa Debit Card joins Gesa’s suite of 18 other high school co-branded affinity debit cards across Washington State. Last year Gesa members earned more than $227,000 for its partner school districts through branded debit cards, increasing the program’s cumulative donation total to more than $500,000.