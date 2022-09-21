WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla City Council has accepted $81,606 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act grant funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Coronavirus-3 Reallocation and will go to Walla Walla's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
According to a press release announcing the funding, Walla Walla is the only recipient in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, or Alaska to receive funds.
The funds are intended to support activities that prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus issues.
Walla Walla's CDBG program was selected because of its strong community partnership with Mercy Corps Northwest and the Blue Mountain Action Council.
"Our local partners will be able to use these resources to boost the housing supply, expand economic opportunities, and lift up American families," said Marcia L. Fudge, HUD Secretary.
