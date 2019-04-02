WALLA WALLA, WA- The city of Walla Walla and the Mountain View Cemetery received a $25 thousand grant from the Department of Historical Preservation. That grant money is being used to renovate the World War I headstones.

"We are going to be doing realignment, leveling, straightening up the bases pretty much a revamping of that first row," said Wes Walker the Park Maintenance Supervisor.

To do all those renovations the city essentially has to start from scratch with the renovations.

"What we are doing is removing each of the headstones and then we are taking the existing concrete base around the headstones and we are removing that part and then a contractor is pouring new bases for that," said Walker.

If any headstones are damaged in the process new ones will be ordered. The city of Walla Walla plans to have everything finished by June 3.