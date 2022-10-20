WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors was named the State of Washington's School Board of the Year at its October, 18, meeting.
This is the first time in school district history that Walla Walla has received this state recognition.
"This acknowledgement highlights ways we have successfully worked to close the achievement gap and communicate openly and transparently," said Ruth Ladderud, Walla Walla School Board President.
The Washington State School Directors Association (WSDAA) awarded Walla Walla the award for medium-sized school districts.
"This is always the most competitive category and Walla Walla rose to the top from 17 Boards of Distinction for this honor," said Tricia Lubach, WSSDA Director of Leadership.
The Walla Walla Board was recognized for their successful bond program, their leadership through the pandemic, and their academic recovery response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.