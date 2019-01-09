WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla School District wants to congratulate to the staff at the Southeast Washington Transportation Cooperative. Their hard work has kept school buses safe and operational, following a perfect score from the Washington State Patrol during a recent surprise semi-annual inspection.
“The state patrol inspectors can show up at anytime so it’s a surprise to us when they come to inspect,” said Transportation Director John Griffith. “This time two officers showed up the day after Christmas and inspected 14 of our school buses and the results were 100 percent operational.”
Washington State Patrol inspectors look for service infractions, including defective brakes out of service warning lights, loose items on the bus, cracked windshields, damaged windshield wipers and tire wear.
“Inspectors complimented the mechanics and the district for doing a fantastic job,” said Griffith. “They always enjoy their visit.”