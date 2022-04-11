Walla Walla School District announces new Assistant Principal for Walla Walla High School

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
A Class of 2000 graduate of Walla Walla High School is now returning as Assistant Principal of the school. Claudia Salazar has been named the assistant principal, which she will start July 1.
“Returning to Walla Walla High School as an assistant principal and serving our community in this capacity is truly an honor,” said Salazar. “I’m excited to work with our students and families to continue the work of developing Washington’s most sought after graduates.”
Salazar has been working in Walla Walla School District since 2004. She spent the last 14 years as a bilingual teacher for elementary and middle schools. She received the Bilingual Administrators Scholarship in 2021, working as an administrative intern at Pioneer Middle School this year.
Salazar went to Walla Walla Community College for her Associates of Arts, then Washington State University for her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She went on to get her Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in reading at Grand Canyon University. Salazar got her Principal Certification from Gonzaga University.
Current Assistant Principal Stacy Estes is moving to Pioneer Middle School to be its Assistant Principal.
“I’m especially proud to represent our diverse community,” said Salazar. “As an immigrant myself, I know firsthand of the difficulties and obstacles that many of our students face and must overcome to achieve success.”
