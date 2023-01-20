WALLA WALLA -
The Walla Walla school district’s 2018 bond program is coming to an end and approximately $320,000 of unallocated bond dollars are set to be refunded.
According to a Walla Walla School District press release the refund will further reduce tax rates for local taxpayers. This final step of the bond program completes an assurance to voters that all remaining local and state match money left over would be returned and not reallocated towards other non-voter approved projects.
“We made a promise to voters that if there were any unspent dollars remaining after all the voter-approved improvements were complete, they would be returned to taxpayers,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith.
The excess bond dollars will be transferred to the district’s Debt Service Fund, reducing the overall amount the Walla Walla County Assessor’s Office needs to collect in future years according to WWSD's press release.
The 2018 voter-approved bond funded renovations at Walla Walla High School, Pioneer Middle School, Lincoln High School, and specific district-wide safety and infrastructure projects.
“We are so thankful to the community for their support and confidence through this investment in our children and their futures," said Dr. Smith.
