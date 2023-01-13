WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Charging stations are just one part of the updates going in at both Walla Walla high school and Pioneer Middle School.
Dr. Wade smith superintendent of the Walla Walla school district tells me schools going through remodeling are required to meet LEED silver status or a certain number of points through the Washington sustainable schools project or WSSP.
Electric vehicle stations earn schools points towards WSSP outside improvement goals.
The districts other options were putting reflective roofing on the building or even adding less parking on campus.
"That was not something that we were interested in nor did our community want with this bond measure they wanted to increase the number of parking spaces," Dr. Smith said.
The high school has seven charging stations capable of charging 14 vehicles, with the infrastructure for 21 more stations to go in the future if the school receives funding.
He said the charging stations have level one, level two and fast dc charging and could charge a vehicle up to 80% in 30-45 minutes.
For now charging is free at the charging stations but down the road the district might charge to charge.
"So again when the district provides there is a fee associated with that so its a cost neutral for the school district," he said.
The stations should be up and running within the next week or so for students faculty and even people visiting for sports to use.
