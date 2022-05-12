WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Two men were convicted of felonies in Georgia after they were arrested in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties in September 2021.
Both Dustin Wendelin and Charles Montgomery lived in Umatilla County, Oregon at the time of their arrest. Wendelin was arrested at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, where he worked at the time. Montgomery was arrested in Umatilla County, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office press release.
The men were identified by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office as members of the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. They both pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act on April 25.
Neither has been sentenced, but they face up to 12 years probation. Both men have around five and a half months of time served credit, according to the press release.
