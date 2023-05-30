WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla is still looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on several city committees.
Information about the open positions, requirements and application forms are available through the Walla Walla City Clerk's Office. Applications are due by noon on June 2, but will be accepted until all vacancies are filled.
City of Walla Walla committee vacancies:
- Civil Service Commission: Two openings. Must be a U.S. citizen, registered to vote and a Walla Walla resident.
- Historic Preservation Commission: Three openings.
- Housing Authority: One opening. Must be a resident of Walla Walla.
- Planning Commission: One opening. Must be a Walla Walla resident and live within the city's urban growth area.
- Sustainability Committee: Two openings. Must be a Walla Walla resident.
- Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee: Three openings. Must be a city of Walla Walla resident.
- Water and Wastewater advisory Committee: Two openings.
