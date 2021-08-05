Walla Walla SWAT arrest 3 in connection to charges of kidnapping in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Walla Walla regional SWAT team assisted the College Place Police Department in serving arrest and search warrants for four individuals and evidence in connection to charges of kidnapping, assault, Robbery and Harassment Thursday morning near the 200 block of SE 11th street.
SWAT served the warrant and arrested two College Place residents without incident. A 28-year-old female, Billyjo Dynes and 42-year-old male, Brian Rosenkranz. CPPD officers later arrested a third suspect, 32-year-old Arthur Waldon at a second residence within the 1000 block of Puff Lane. An arrest warrant for a fourth suspect is still active.
Warrants were served at two separate College Place residences along with vehicles associated with the investigation. SWAT was used after consideration of the crime and criminal history of the suspects. Weapons were also reportedly used during the commission of the crime which raises the threat matrix says Chief Tomaras. Evidence was recovered from the warrant service that supports the victim’s statements says Tomaras
The suspects were wanted in connection with the kidnapping and assault of two Walla Walla residents. The victims were reportedly held against their will, threatened with guns and assaulted. After being held captive for several hours, the two victims were taken into the county by vehicle and eventually dropped off in separate remote locations.
All three suspects were booked into the Walla Walla Correctional facility pending arraignment.