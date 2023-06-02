WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla construction technology teacher Eric Matson has been named the Regional Teacher of the Year by Educational Service District 123.
“Eric demonstrates a passion for Construction Trades, the success of each of his students, and their positive impact within the community," said ESD 123 Director of Teaching and Learning Molly Hamaker-Teals.
Matson is a teacher at SEATech, a Career and Technical Education school in Walla Walla and a branch campus of the Tri-Tech Skills Center in the Tri-Cities.
“Eric is an expert in his field,” said SEATech Skills Center Director Jerry Maher. "He has brought his years of experience in the construction industry, in manufacturing, and the private sector into his program, getting students and parents excited about possibilities in Construction Trades and beyond.”
Matson is one of nine winners from Washington who will go on to compete in the State competition organized by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
